Man could be jailed over stabbing of UEA student near campus

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:55 AM August 25, 2022
Emil Lubbat has admitted his guilt after a student was stabbed in Norwich

A man faces a possible jail term after admitting the stabbing of a student near the University of East Anglia campus.

Emil Lubbat, 21, has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
It followed an incident on Bluebell Road in the early hours of December 11, 2020, when the student, who was in his 20s, was stabbed in the stomach.

Lubbat, from Richmond, London, is set to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on September 6. Sentencing guidelines for the offence range from a community order to four years imprisonment.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman, had initially been arrested following the disturbance that left the victim with injuries that required hospital treatment.  

Lubbat had been due to stand trial after he had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But in July he admitted to the lesser charge, which accepts that there was no intention to cause injury.

