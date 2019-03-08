Search

Man stabbed, punched and kicked in burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:47 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 November 2019

Police say the incident happened in the Portway, in King's Lynn Picture: Google

Archant

A man was stabbed in a terrifying burglary.

Police were called at 8.20pm on Saturday, November 2, to reports of an aggravated burglary in The Portway, King's Lynn.

Officers say suspects forced their way into a property, before the victim was stabbed, punched and kicked.

A man was taken to be treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where his condition was tonight described as "stable".

"We are in the early stages of the investigation and one line of inquiry is looking at whether this is a targeted attack," a spokesman said. "Police believe this is an isolated incident but are increasing reassurance patrols."

Officers are looking for witnesses who may have seen anything to come forward and contact Det Con Andrew Fitney in King's Lynn on 101 quoting crime number 36/76950/19.

