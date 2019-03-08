Man stabbed in Norwich park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in a Norwich park.

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

It is believed the assault took place in Pointers Field a short time earlier.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A cordon remains in place in Pointers Field while initial enquiries are carried out.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting CAD reference 388 of 26 May 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.