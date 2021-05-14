Man robbed and stabbed after trying to buy cannabis in Norwich

Published: 4:42 PM May 14, 2021

Harry Smith sentenced for robbery in which victim was lured with offer of cannabis

A man was robbed and stabbed after being lured with the offer of cannabis, a court heard.

Harry Smith, 19, arranged with the victim to supply the cannabis asking him to meet near to Eagle Park, in Norwich's Golden Triangle, Norwich Crown Court was told on Friday.

Charlotte Hole, prosecuting, said instead of supplying drugs, Smith and another man attacked the victim and robbed him of £50.

Ms Hole said Smith inflicted a single punch but the other man chased the victim threatening to slice him up and inflicted two stab wounds to his shoulder.

Ms Hole said the victim got away and was helped by a householder in Brunswick Road, who phoned police.

In an impact statement, the victim, who needed stitches to the stab wounds, said he thought he was in a "life or death" situation.

Ms Hole said the victim was lured to the location with the express aim of robbing him but accepted Smith was not the person armed with a knife.

Smith, of Little Armes Street, Norwich, admitted robbery on November 15, 2019.

The court heard no one else had been charged.

Andrew Oliver, for Smith, said the defendant was only 18 at the time. He said Smith's life was in turmoil over his cannabis use and he was estranged from his family: "He rebelled. He knew he was not listening to his parents' sound advice and was on a destructive course."

He said Smith was unaware the person with him would use violence and was armed: "He did not know a knife was going to be produced and used."

Mr Oliver said since the robbery, Smith had turned his life around and was back with his parents and studying.

Recorder John Hardy imposed two years custody, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £750 compensation to the victim.

He also has to pay £630 costs and imposed a four month curfew.

Recorder Hardy said Smith had made a great deal of progress since the offence and had to thank his parents for their support: "You owe them a great debt you will never be able to repay."