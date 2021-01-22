News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Six people arrested after man in 50s was stabbed in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:26 AM January 22, 2021   
Norfolk police officers on patrol. PIC: Ian Burt.

Norfolk police officers on patrol. PIC: Ian Burt. - Credit: Archant © 2005

 A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to an address in Goldwell Road, near Southwell Road following reports a man at the location had been stabbed and had wounds to his arms and legs. 

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital.

Officers were called at about 2.45pm on Thursday, January 21 and it was subsequently discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in Hobart Lane.

Following further enquiries, officers attended an address in the Trafalgar Street area of the city and arrested six people in connection with the incident.

All six - four men and two women - have been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course. 

Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation but one line of enquiry is that those involved may be known to each other.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
  2. 2 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week
  3. 3 'I am heartbroken' - Woman's two cats killed by 'reckless' drivers
  1. 4 'Isolate from your household' plea as Covid soars in Norwich
  2. 5 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  3. 6 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  4. 7 Concern elderly people 'being ignored' as town has no vaccination centre
  5. 8 Man seriously injured after Norfolk crash
  6. 9 Norfolk yet to reach peak in latest wave of coronavirus deaths
  7. 10 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

"Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident and I would encourage anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the Hobart Lane area at around the time of the incident, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 253 of Thursday, January 21 2021.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in west Norfolk crash named

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon