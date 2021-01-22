Six people arrested after man in 50s was stabbed in Norwich

Published: 12:26 AM January 22, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to an address in Goldwell Road, near Southwell Road following reports a man at the location had been stabbed and had wounds to his arms and legs.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital.

Officers were called at about 2.45pm on Thursday, January 21 and it was subsequently discovered the man had been stabbed at about 2.20pm in Hobart Lane.

Following further enquiries, officers attended an address in the Trafalgar Street area of the city and arrested six people in connection with the incident.

All six - four men and two women - have been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course.

Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation but one line of enquiry is that those involved may be known to each other.

"Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident and I would encourage anyone with information to contact police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the Hobart Lane area at around the time of the incident, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 253 of Thursday, January 21 2021.