Man stabbed in buttocks after fight in Norwich park is jailed for possessing knife

Marcus Jackson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who suffered stab wounds to his buttocks following a fight over a woman in a Norwich park has been jailed after he admitted possessing the knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcus Jackson, 21, had been in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich when he was “involved in some sort of altercation involving a knife”.

Norwich Crown Court heard the incident centred on an argument over a woman that he and another man had been in a relationship with.

Jonathan Morgans, prosecuting, said on Wednesday, January 23 that a witness who called police had been to Chapelfield Gardens as part of a Pokémon Go community day event.

Mr Morgans said she heard “a bit of a commotion” and described the defendant and two others as being involved in an altercation.

The court heard that the woman, together with others who had seen the incident, called police.

Jackson left the park but was found by officers in Walpole Street.

He had discarded the knife, a large silver kitchen knife, in a driveway but it was later picked up by officers.

Mr Morgans said the defendant suffered stab wounds to his right buttock following the argument.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article on August 12, last year at a hearing earlier this week.

Jackson, of Quill Street, London, also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 2, last year.

He also admitted possession of Class B and Class C drugs for his own use on the same date.

The court heard the offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence order of 24 months imposed at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs-related offences.

Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were so serious they passed the custody threshold and sentenced Jackson to a total of 40 months in prison.

She said: “These are extremely serious offences.”

Judge Moore said almost every day people heard about “loss of life and it’s often young people affected on the streets of this country and almost all relate to knife crime”.

Joanne Eley, mitigating for Jackson, said he had been a victim of a knife attack himself when he was just 15.

She said having been attacked with a knife, he disarmed his attacker and carried the knife with him rather than getting rid of it.

She said he was a young man who had a “difficult upbringing” and who has had to find his own way from an early age.

But she said he had come “a long way” and urged the judge to impose as short a sentence as possible so he had some hope on release.