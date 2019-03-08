Man caught speeding at 107mph on NDR - but avoids driving ban

A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A motorist has avoided a driving ban, despite being caught speeding at 107mph.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Damon Beane, 31, had been driving his Volkswagen Golf on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road on the way to Postwick when he was caught speeding by police using a hand held speed detection device, a court heard.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Beane was caught driving at almost 40mph above the 70mph speed limit on the A1270 road, now known as the Broadland Northway, shortly before 8.30pm on October 6 last year.

Bean, of Newstead Gardens, Blofield, had already indicated a guilty plea but appeared in court on Monday (May 13) when he confirmed his plea.

The defendant represented himself in court, and told magistrates he knew it was "reckless" and "stupid of me" to drive at such a speed on the £205m road.

Beane said that, in the day, he had been working for his father-in-law, who in return, baby-sat his two children so the defendant could take his partner out for a meal.

He said: "We were running a bit late for that and the roads were completely empty."

Beane again apologised to the court and said "it's not in my normal nature".

Beane, who had held a clean driving licence, had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

He was fined £479, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £47 victim surcharge.