Residents woken by burglar on their bedroom window ledge

PUBLISHED: 17:27 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 21 January 2020

The property on Trafford Road, Norwich where the siege took place. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Frightened residents woke in the middle of the night to find a burglar on their window ledge, trying to break in.

The confrontation sparked a three-hour siege, as Carlo Schiavi climbed on top of a bay window to defy police, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The 55-year-old then smashed a bedroom window of the home on Trafford Road, Norwich, broke in and showered police with CDs and other items.

The court heard the householders were in the bedroom on October 27 and woke when they heard a noise outside and saw Schiavi on the ledge.

When asked what he was doing, Schiavi said: "You know what I want."

Police were called and tried to get up to the defendant, who was on top of a bay window about 14ft up.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said: "What followed then was a three-hour siege."

Efforts were made to get Schiavi down and some officers tried to speak to him but he insisted he would not be speaking unless they put down their tasers and removed their stab vests.

The offer was declined and he smashed the bedroom window before throwing out property that belonged to the householders, Mr Morgans said.

CDs were among the items thrown out of the property by Schiavi, who was arrested after officers forced their way into the house.

The victims described in statements how they found the incident "frightening" and now felt uncomfortable, fearing it might happen again.

Schiavi, of Horns Lane, Norwich did not attend Tuesday's (January 21) sentencing but had previously admitted affray as well as two thefts of fragrances, on May 19 and August 31 last year.

Jailing him for a total of 11 months Judge Stephen Holt said Schiavi caused "mayhem" for those involved and described it as a "serious offence" which had affected both the householders and neighbours.

Michael Clare, mitigating, said no injuries were caused, adding it was "essentially a drunk man making a nuisance of himself".

