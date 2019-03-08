Search

Hunt continues to trace man who punched girl, 16, in face in car park assault

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2019

Lowestoft central railway station on Denmark Road, Station Square. Picture: James Bass

Lowestoft central railway station on Denmark Road, Station Square. Picture: James Bass

A man who punched a teenage girl in the face and then fled the scene is still being sought by police.

Police are still seeking witnesses five months on from the assault in the Station Square area of Lowestoft.

The 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a car park near to the town’s railway station about 8.15pm on Saturday, October 20,

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 16-year-old teenage girl, was punched in the face by a male who then fled the scene in the direction of Pier Terrace.

“No serious injuries were caused.”

Following the assault a witness appeal was launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, and with the hunt still continuing for the man, a police spokesman said: “The offender has not been traced at this time.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/60772/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

