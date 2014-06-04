Man slashed with knife after attack in Norwich home

Published: 1:34 PM June 4, 2014 Updated: 8:58 PM October 9, 2020

A man was slashed with a knife after he was attacked in his Norwich home in the middle of the afternoon.

The 53-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after he was cut in the forearm and stomach, after his attacker knocked on his door and went into his Magdalen Street flat.

Police said the attacker had cold-called at the flat and had demanded money of his victim, before attacking him with a knife.

The attacker then fled, while his victim had to be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Detective Constable Andy Vinsen, from Norwich CID, said: 'We're following several lines of enquiry and while there is no evidence at this stage to suggest the victim and suspect were known to one another, we do not believe there was any threat to others members of the community.'

The suspect, who ran from the scene, is described as mixed race, around 6ft and of medium build, with a moustache and dreadlocks.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a three-quarter-length khaki coloured coat and white trainers featuring blue and red stripes on the side.

DC Vinsen added: 'We're keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man matching the description in the area at the time.'

The attack happened at about 3.30pm on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact DC Vinsen at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.