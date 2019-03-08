Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man slashed with knife a year after friend stabbed to death in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 August 2019

Michael Peck at the spot where a memorial to Norwich murder victim David Hastings was torn down. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Michael Peck at the spot where a memorial to Norwich murder victim David Hastings was torn down. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man whose friend was murdered in a Norwich knife attack a year ago has now himself been slashed with a blade in an attack in the city.

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk PoliceDavid Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Michael Peck, 43, received cuts to his finger and neck following an argument at a property in Thorpe Road.

He did not require medical treatment following the incident which happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday morning (August 6).

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation while enquires continue.

Rolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk ConstabularyRolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Police said both men are known to each other.

Mr Peck was friends with David Hastings, 48, who was killed when he was stabbed by Rolands Heinbergs near to Norwich's Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 23 last year.

Heinbergs, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 years after a jury convicted him of murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court in June this year.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Norfolk garden designer wins TV gardening show

Tamara (right) and her design partner Kate (left) won Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/Crackit productions

Man denies manslaughter of teenager

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man slashed with knife a year after friend stabbed to death in Norwich

Michael Peck at the spot where a memorial to Norwich murder victim David Hastings was torn down. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists