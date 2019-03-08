Man slashed with knife a year after friend stabbed to death in Norwich

Michael Peck at the spot where a memorial to Norwich murder victim David Hastings was torn down. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man whose friend was murdered in a Norwich knife attack a year ago has now himself been slashed with a blade in an attack in the city.

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Michael Peck, 43, received cuts to his finger and neck following an argument at a property in Thorpe Road.

He did not require medical treatment following the incident which happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday morning (August 6).

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation while enquires continue.

Rolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary Rolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Police said both men are known to each other.

Mr Peck was friends with David Hastings, 48, who was killed when he was stabbed by Rolands Heinbergs near to Norwich's Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 23 last year.

Heinbergs, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 years after a jury convicted him of murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court in June this year.