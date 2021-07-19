Man slashed victim's neck then tried to hide knife in alley

Published: 2:41 PM July 19, 2021

A Norwich man has been jailed for more than eight years after using a knife to slash his victim's neck following an argument.

Bolongi Iyolo had been arguing with a man in his 30s in St Vedast Street, Norwich, at 4.45am on Saturday, December 7.

It was during the argument he attacked the man, which resulted in him needing stitches when treated for his injuries.

When police found Iyolo further along the street a short time later, they witnessed him throw the knife down an alley in the hope of hiding it from officers.

But a search of the alley saw them find it, and it was later found to have the victim's blood and Iyolo's DNA on it.

Iyolo, 37, of Black Horse Opening in Norwich, was found guilty of wounding with intent after a trial in May.

He appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, July 16, where he was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

He must also serve a further five years on extended license following his release.

After the trial, Det Con Jordan Bulmer said: "This incident could have had tragic consequences and the sentencing reflects the seriousness of Iyolo’s actions."