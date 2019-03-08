Sex offender fled after being bitten by victim's dog

A dog walker was sexually assaulted on Mill Lane in Great Ellingham on Tuesday evening. Photo: Google Archant

A man has been bitten by a dog after indecently assaulting a woman in a quiet Norfolk village.

Police were called to Mill Lane in Great Ellingham at around 8.30 pm Tuesday, June 11, after reports a man had approached a woman dog walker from a nearby field and began to touch her inappropriately.

The victim passed out after the assault but said she believes her dog bit the attacker, prompting him to run from the scene.

Police said they were trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them.

Polce said there will be additional patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure local residents.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Dan Mather at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.