Man seriously hurt after attack

A man in his 50s is in hospital after the attack. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked.

The man, in his 50s, is being treated in hospital following the assault.

It happened in Church Terrace, Wisbech, at about 7.30pm last night (Friday, March 1).

Fenland Police, who say the man’s condition is stable, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the assault, or who has information about it, should call police on 101, quoting incident 450 of March 1.

People can also visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org