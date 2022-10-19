A man who was kidnapped and threatened with a knife threw himself out of the back of a car to flee his captors, a court has heard.

The victim's ordeal began at the Sugar and Spice club, on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, where he became drunk and fell asleep.

Norwich Crown Court heard Daniel Cook and his half-brother Liam O'Reilly had been chatting with the victim and left with him to go to a party.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said the victim later woke up on a sofa at O'Reilly's address at Angus Mackay Court in Hellesdon and saw Cook had his bank card.

They demanded the PIN number to his card.

The victim refused but Cook said "get the knife" and O'Reilly appeared with a kitchen knife.

Cook told the victim he would "get stabbed" if he did not cooperate.

The victim was then put in the back of a car next to O'Reilly, who still had the knife.

Cook, who was driving, said "let's take him to the woods".

Mr Carter said as they pulled to a stop the terrified victim saw an opportunity and "threw himself out" of the car, "rolling in the road".

He ran to the Asda store, which was closed at 6am, but banged on the door to get the attention of staff who called police.

The victim had an Omega watch, worth thousands of pounds, and between £50 and £100 in cash taken.

Cook, of Riverside Close, Hellesdon, now 24, appeared at court for sentence on Wednesday (October 19) having admitted kidnap and theft on October 4 2018.

Recorder John Hardy said Cook and O'Reilly had put the victim "through a horrendous experience" by "deviously ensnaring him" and having decided to "turn him over".

But in passing a two year sentence, suspended for two years he said the time since the offence together with his guilty plea meant he was able to avoid immediate custody.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Cook had not been in trouble since this incident and had entered guilty pleas meaning there was "significant credit available".

He said it had been a "very bad decision" to get involved in this joint enterprise adding that he was "genuinely sorry for the harm he's caused".

Cook was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

O'Reilly, 29, had denied kidnap and robbery and was due to stand trial.

But he died on August 2 this year and the case against him has now been closed.