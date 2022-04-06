Hadleigh Brown who has been sentenced to 20 months after admitting unlawful wounding and affray. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been left with a scar from his mouth to his ear after being slashed in the face by a man who became angry following a row over drugs, a court has heard.

The victim, a man in his late 50s, had been at home watching television with a friend when Hadleigh Brown, 21, visited the victim's address in Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard they left but returned at about 2.30am to recover a bag of cocaine that "had been left behind" but the victim said no when asked for the drugs.

Adam Norris, prosecuting, said the "atmosphere changed" with Brown standing up and demanding "I want everything you've got".

Brown said he was "going to stab" the victim who had his right cheek "slashed" at and his left calf also cut.

The victim sustained a gash from "mouth to ear" and was taken to hospital.

The court heard the weapon used was a knife although the defendant insists it was a bottle opener.

Brown, from Mile Cross Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (April 6) after having previously admitted unlawful wounding on September 17 2020.

Brown also faced sentenced after having admitted affray following an earlier incident, at the McDonalds at Gapton Hall Roundabout on August 31 2020.

A father and son, who were enjoying their breakfast at about 7am, had food, including a burger, thrown at them by the defendant and two others, including Dreidan King.

The victims confronted the drunk youths but ended up outside where they were punched repeatedly and suffered a cut to the arm, thought to have been caused by a knife.

Judge Anthony Bate, who handed down a 20-month sentence on Brown, said the victim of the unlawful wounding has suffered an "enduring impact" as a result of being slashed.

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating for Brown, said the defendant has made full and frank admissions and has "genuine remorse".

King, from Lincolnshire, appeared at court on Wednesday (April 6) having previously admitted affray.

He was given six months imprisonment, suspended for 15 months as well as 150 hours unpaid work.

Oliver Haswell, mitigating for King, said it had been appalling behaviour and the blame rests with him for being part of a group.