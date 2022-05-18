Josef Bouse has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting possessing a knife in public - Credit: Archant

A man threatened the former partner of his then ex-girlfriend with a knife after an argument, a court has heard.

Josef Bouse, 29, blamed his ex-girlfriend's former partner for the breakdown of his relationship and went round to the victim's property while under the influence of alcohol with a large kitchen knife.

Norwich Crown Court heard after Bouse arrived at the victim's property, at King's Close, North Walsham, in the early hours of December 27, 2020.

When he arrived, he said: "Come down here if you think you're hard enough."

It had followed an earlier exchange between the defendant and the victim.

Mr Youell said there "was a risk of serious disorder" following the incident, although Bouse had got rid of the knife by the time officers arrived.

The court heard an impact statement on behalf of the victim who has been left feeling unsafe in his home and was now "hyper vigilant" and "looking for danger" when out.

Mr Youell said the victim had flashbacks and was concerned about what might have happened if Bouse had stabbed him or his son.

He has also suffered a deterioration in his mental health.

Bouse, from Cardiff, appeared at court on Tuesday (May 17) having previously admitted possession of a bladed article.

Recorder Laurence Harris said: "This was a very serious crime and insisted the law takes carrying knives in public places "very seriously indeed".

But he accepted the offence was "somewhat out of character" for Bouse who was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Bouse was also made the subject of a three month curfew meaning he must stay at home between 10pm and 6am and must also complete 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said there had been "bad blood" between the defendant and the victim linked to the relationship both had had with the same woman.

Mr Oliver said "in alcohol, the red mist has come down" after he felt his world had "crashed down" following the end of a relationship.

He said the defendant, who is now back with his former partner, made a "rash decision" at the time.