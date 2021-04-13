Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave

Published: 2:55 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM April 13, 2021

Laurynas Traideris has been sentenced after he admitted causing the death of Wendy Tarr by careless driving. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman who died after a four-car crash had been on her way to lay flowers at her mother's grave, a court has heard.

Wendy Tarr, 58, was travelling to meet her sister so they could remember their mother, who had died during lockdown.

Mrs Tarr was seriously injured in a crash on the A143 Bungay Road at Scole.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following collision on September 10 last year but died on September 28.

Laurynas Traideris, 23, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 13 to be sentenced after he previously admitted causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

The court heard a victim impact statement from Jane Thornhill, Mrs Tarr's younger sister, who said six months before the crash, during the first Covid lockdown, they lost their mother.

They had a funeral in August and a month later Mrs Tarr went to meet her sister to pay their respects.

Mrs Thornhill said: “I waited and waited but Wendy never arrived. Then I got the call that turned my world upside down.”

She said losing her sister “shattered my life” and meant she could “never be even remotely as happy as I was”.

Mrs Thornhill said Mrs Tarr had been a best friend who was a beautiful person with a “beautiful smile”.

There was also a victim statement from older sister Annette Hutchinson, who said it was hard to accept the little girl she had looked after and the beautiful woman she had become was no longer here.

Traideris, of St John's Terrace, Great Yarmouth, had been driving a light goods vehicle which crashed into the back of Mrs Tarr’s Fiat 500 sending it into the opposite lane where it collided with a Ford Galaxy.

Collette Harper, prosecuting, said the defendant who was driving the LGV as part of his work, had a responsibility to keep his eyes on the traffic ahead.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said the fault leading to the crash was “brief."

He said Traideris disputes “looking in his rucksack” but “accepts he was distracted."

He said: “He simply didn’t appreciate what was happening in front of him until it was far too late."

Traideris was given 24 weeks' custody, suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to pay £145 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.