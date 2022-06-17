King's Lynn Crown Court where Roy Williams was sentenced after an attack on another man - Credit: Archant

A man was left unable to open an eye after being repeatedly punched by another man, after their feud turned violent.

The victim was hit by Roy Williams, 48, in the attack in Walpole St Andrew, near Wisbech, during which Williams said "I'm going to kill you".

King's Lynn Crown Court heard there had been "animosity on both sides" prior to the coming together between them.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim was out when he passed the property of the defendant who appeared at the gate, with the victim asking "What is going on?"

Mr Morgans said there was then a "coming together" with the defendant asking the victim to hit him first before the violence started.

Williams punched the victim sending him into a ditch at the end of the driveway before landing "multiple punches".

Mr Morgans said it lasted for a few minutes with Williams telling the victim "I'm going to kill you".

The victim received deep lacerations to his head as well as bruising, a nasal bone fracture and a fracture on his thumb.

The court heard a statement from the victim, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and finds continually reliving the events "crippling".

Williams, of Marsh Road, Walpole St Andrew, appeared at court on Friday (June 17) having admitted causing grievous bodily harm on August 11 last year.

Recorder Douglas Herbert, who said it had been a "serious case" but accepted there had been background between the pair, sentenced Williams to 16 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Yasin Patel, mitigating, said there was a "background relating to what occurred" with Williams having sought the assistance of police but "nothing was done".

Mr Patel said Williams had written a letter of apology and "regrets" his actions but had been "angry" at the time.

He said the defendant had "cracked" and claimed that there had been a "history of abuse" towards him from the victim.

There were character references which described Williams as "warm, friendly and outgoing" as well as a "caring, kind and community man".

He was also described as a "caring father to his son".

Williams was also ordered to undertake 25 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a six day thinking skills programme.

He was also prohibited from contacting the victim directly or indirectly until further order.