Doorman left with blackened tooth after nightclub headbutt

A doorman who was left with a blackened tooth after being head butted outside a nightclub might have to get it fixed overseas as he cannot afford the dental surgery in England, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court was told the victim was working as a member of security staff at Open in Norwich when he and his colleagues, who were walking across the front of the main stage, could see Harry Ixer approaching.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim told Ixer, now 26, to “calm down” but he aimed a head butt at his face which struck him in the mouth.

The attack, which happened at about 1.20am on April 28 2018, was seen by other members of staff who went to restrain the defendant, who was then arrested.

Mr Morgans said it had been a single head butt which caused considerable damage, including a blackened tooth.

After being seen by the dentist in May 2018 the victim, who suffered bruising and swelling to his upper lip, was found to have problems with four of his upper teeth including chips to a couple of them.

The doorman, who had a vertical split to his gum, underwent further work including root canal treatment to save one of the teeth, which was not successful.

Mr Morgans said the victim was looking to travel abroad to get the necessary treatment for the blackened tooth, which would require veneers to provide a temporary fix to the problem.

The court heard part of a statement from the victim, who said he felt “self conscious” about the black mark left in his mouth when he smiled.

Ixer, from Huntingdon, appeared at court on Monday (June 1) for sentencing having previously admitted an offence of causing actual bodily harm.

Hannah Williams, mitigating, said Ixer should be given credit for his plea and said it was a single blow. She said it was an isolated incident which was out of character for him.

Judge Andrew Shaw sentenced Ixer to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He also ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work, pay £1,000 compensation and made him the subject of an electronically-monitored curfew for six months, meaning he must be at home between 8pm and 6am.