Man needed dental work after attack in Norwich bar

Published: 12:26 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:39 PM December 21, 2020

A man had to have more than £500 worth of dental treatment after being punched in the face while on a night out in the city.

Marvin Shalders, 52, had been in Gonzo’s Tea Room in London Street in Norwich with friends when he struck the victim in the groin, saying something along the lines of “stop looking at my girlfriend”.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard the victim went to get door staff and tell them what had happened.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said after finding Shalders the victim was “punched with a full fist to the face”.

The victim’s teeth started to bleed and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The victim required dental treatment and had £549 worth of work done, resulting in him only being able to eat soft food after it happened.

A victim impact statement heard the victim has endured an “extremely stressful time” with the ongoing treatment he has required.

He said the incident had put him off going out with friends due to the anxiety he now felt.

He said he had “become increasingly wary of people around me”.

Shalders, of The Cock Inn, Watton Road, Barford, appeared before city magistrates on Monday (December 21) having previously been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 10, 2019.

Ian Fisher, mitigating, said it was a “single blow” and an isolated incident.

He said following the earlier incident, the victim had put his hand on Shalders’ shoulder and “leaned in with his face”.

Mr Fisher said the defendant thought he was going to be assaulted and “reacted by striking him by way of self-defence”.

Mr Fisher said the court did not accept that as he was found guilty.

But he said Shalders “didn’t intend to cause him any injury, let alone an injury of this nature”.

He did not intend for this to happen and “was not a vindictive man at all” and regrets what has happened.

Shalders was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was also given 150 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £602.50 compensation, £965 costs and £122 victim surcharge.