Man sentenced for handling after stolen Mercedes was broken up

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man convicted of handling stolen goods has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terrence Drewery, 59, had been found guilty of handling stolen goods following a trial earlier this year.

Norwich Crown Court had heard that a rented Mercedes car worth about £26,000 or £27,000, was taken from outside an address in March in May 2017.

The court heard the Mercedes, which was fitted with a tracker, was then broken up and had expensive parts taken off before it was later “destroyed” in a fire.

Drewery, of Southery Road, Feltwell, was convicted of one count of handling.

The defendant, who admitted the offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge for the cultivation of cannabis, was given a 14 month prison sentence which was suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to undertake 250 hours of unpaid work.

Jude Durr, mitigating, said he accepted his client must have played a significant role.