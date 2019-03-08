Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man sentenced for handling after stolen Mercedes was broken up

PUBLISHED: 16:16 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 11 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man convicted of handling stolen goods has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Terrence Drewery, 59, had been found guilty of handling stolen goods following a trial earlier this year.

Norwich Crown Court had heard that a rented Mercedes car worth about £26,000 or £27,000, was taken from outside an address in March in May 2017.

The court heard the Mercedes, which was fitted with a tracker, was then broken up and had expensive parts taken off before it was later “destroyed” in a fire.

Drewery, of Southery Road, Feltwell, was convicted of one count of handling.

The defendant, who admitted the offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge for the cultivation of cannabis, was given a 14 month prison sentence which was suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to undertake 250 hours of unpaid work.

Jude Durr, mitigating, said he accepted his client must have played a significant role.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Team news: Farke in ‘much better mood’ for City’s trip to Wigan after reflecting on emotional Reading draw

Marco Stiepermann is among the Norwich City players nursing minor knocks after the 2-2 draw with Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Brothers jailed after both admit part in burglary spree across East Anglia

Matthew Coward. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists