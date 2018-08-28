Search

Advanced search

‘He should have got hard labour” - man spared jail for attack that ends career of para show jumper

PUBLISHED: 07:49 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:50 22 November 2018

Para show jumper Susi Rogers-Hartley Picture: Matthew Usher.

Para show jumper Susi Rogers-Hartley Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A paralympic show jumper has had to retire from competitions after she was assaulted outside her home.

Kyle Fenton arriving at Kings Lynn Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing PHOTO: ArchantKyle Fenton arriving at Kings Lynn Magistrates Court at an earlier hearing PHOTO: Archant

Susi Rogers-Hartley, 52, was attacked outside her home at Wiggenhall St Mary, near King’s Lynn, on August 17.

Norwich Crown Court today heard she was dragged from her wheelchair during a neighbourly dispute.

Kyle Fenton, 20, was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders’ institution suspended for nine months. He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Susi Rogers Hartley with her horse Seamus Picture: Chris BishopSusi Rogers Hartley with her horse Seamus Picture: Chris Bishop

An earlier hearing was told Fenton was arguing with Ms Rogers-Hartley with a crowbar in his hand. She said he broke the control stick on her wheelchair and aimed the crowbar at Ms Rogers-Hartley’s head, to which she grabbed onto. A struggle ensued and she was pulled out of the wheelchair, dragged across the road on her front and flipped over on her back.

MORE - man sentenced for assaulting para show jumper

Fenton had earlier been warned he faced jail after being convicted of assault, threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon by magistrates, who sent him to the crown court to be sentenced.

Susi Rogers-Hartley in the Lloyds Bank commercial. Picture: submittedSusi Rogers-Hartley in the Lloyds Bank commercial. Picture: submitted

After the hearing, wheelchair-bound Ms Rogers-Hartley said: “It’s completely unjust. That’s why he got sent to the crown court, because it could sentence him to more than nine months.

“It’s pathetic the law system now, it’s pathetic. He should have got hard labour.” Ms Rogers-Hartley became wheelchair-bound 20 years ago after suffering a spinal injury when she fell from an assault course during training in the Royal Navy.

But she was determined her disability would not end her lifelong love of riding.

Susi Rogers-Hartley preparing for a ride Picture: SubmittedSusi Rogers-Hartley preparing for a ride Picture: Submitted

She went on to compete and win against able-bodied riders in most disciplines, as well as become the only permanent wheelchair user to represent Great Britain in para show jumping.

In 2014, she also starred in a Lloyds Bank commercial, where she was filmed climbing onto a horse and galloping off through the woods.

While disability has not curtailed her riding, she fears the attack might.

“It’s twisted all the ligaments and tendons so I can’t close my hands, they’re ever so sore and painful,” she said. “I’m getting arthritic now because of it.

“I’ve had to change the way I ride so I’ve had to give up show jumping and dressage so I’m out of the paralympics.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast