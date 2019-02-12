Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man sentenced after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order again

PUBLISHED: 21:53 05 March 2019

John Watson, 31 has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order for the second time. Picture: Norfolk Police

John Watson, 31 has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order for the second time. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order for the second time.

John Watson, 31 and of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 5 after being arrested on The Splashes site in Swaffham on March 4.

Watson was given the three year order on January 30, 2019 after being convicted of drug possession as part of a policing operation targeting rural crime.

The order had a number of conditions including not entering The Splashes site on Castle Acre Road as either a visitor or a tenant.

The previous breach saw him fined £400 by magistrates on February 7.

Inspector Jon Papworth said: “These orders give us the opportunity to support offenders while preventing further offences being committed. It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers.

“It is disappointing that Watson has breached the order for a second time. However, I hope the action taken shows the public we will take positive action.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Norfolk couple are the first lesbians to ever feature on cover of WI magazine

Screen shot of front cover of March edition of WI Life. Picture: WI Life

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

Man sentenced after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order again

John Watson, 31 has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order for the second time. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists