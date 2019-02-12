Man sentenced after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order again

A man has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order for the second time.

John Watson, 31 and of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 5 after being arrested on The Splashes site in Swaffham on March 4.

Watson was given the three year order on January 30, 2019 after being convicted of drug possession as part of a policing operation targeting rural crime.

The order had a number of conditions including not entering The Splashes site on Castle Acre Road as either a visitor or a tenant.

The previous breach saw him fined £400 by magistrates on February 7.

Inspector Jon Papworth said: “These orders give us the opportunity to support offenders while preventing further offences being committed. It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers.

“It is disappointing that Watson has breached the order for a second time. However, I hope the action taken shows the public we will take positive action.”