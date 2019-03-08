Man sent mock-up crash picture to woman whose partner was killed in collision

A "keyboard warrior of the worst kind" launched a campaign of harassment against a Norfolk woman whose partner had been killed in a crash, a court heard.

Daniel Jones, of Caerphilly, South Wales, became obsessed with his victim Louise Graney after she had invited him to a New Year's Eve party in Norfolk.

Jones sent Miss Graney a mock-up picture of victims in a car crash in reference to her partner Luke Ware.

Mr Ware, 29, a plumber, from Foulden, near Thetford, was killed when the lorry being driven by Grigore Anton crossed into the opposite lane on Foulden Road, Didlington, on October 9, 2018.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Jones and Miss Graney had spent the night together.

The defendant became furious just hours into his return journey to Wales because Miss Graney had not been in touch after he left her.

He told her: "You've hardly spoken to me."

Mr James said he later contacted her "telling her he loved her and making threats to harm himself if she didn't reply."

The court was told that Jones had then made a recording of "sexual activity" and threatened to post it online.

Jones, 28, said to his victim: "Stop now and no one will get hurt. You know you love me."

Miss Graney contacted the police and Jones was arrested. He pleaded guilty to committing harassment this January.

Jones was jailed for three years and nine months earlier this year for a "carbon copy" offence against another woman.

That victim was left "scared and intimidated" in another revenge porn case.

Mr James said Jones had "significant previous convictions" and was locked up as a youth for sending an offensive message.

Ed Mitchard, mitigating, said on behalf of the defendant: "He is a keyboard warrior of the worst type. He has an inability to let relationships go."

Judge Daniel Williams told Jones he had made "sinister threats" and jailed him for an additional nine months, bringing his total sentence to four years and six months in custody.

Jones, whose current address was given to the court as Cardiff Prison, was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact Miss Graney.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from jail.

In May, Anton was jailed for 18 months at Norwich Crown Court for causing Mr Ware's death by careless driving and banned from driving for two years.

Miss Graney and Mr Ware had been together for nine years and had been engaged with two children.

After Anton was jailed. Miss Graney criticised the length of the sentence.

She said: "It is not enough time at the end of the day, it isn't going to bring Luke back.

"After his sentence he will be able to go home and see his son but my children don't have a dad, they don't get to see their dad anymore.

"I'm devastated, he was my best friend, my soulmate, my life, he was taken just like that."

Miss Graney has left Norfolk and moved back to Bedfordshire to live with her father, step-mother and brother for support.