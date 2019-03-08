Man searched crashed into parked car after falling asleep at wheel

Krystian Dwojak. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man crashed into the back of a parked car after he fell asleep at the wheel after trying to remove items from a former partner’s home, a court has heard.

Krystian Dwojak, 28, had been driving a Ford Transit on Main Street, Hockwold, near Thetford, when he crashed into the a parked vehicle after he fell asleep at the wheel.

Mel Read, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25), said the defendant had been driving the van without due care and attention when he “fell asleep while driving and collided with a parked vehicle”.

Extensive damage was done to the parked vehicle following the crash on November 27 2017.

Dwojak, from Halifax, appeared in court having previously admitted driving without due care and attention on the same date.

He also admitted driving without insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence on November 27 2017 as well as failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Representing himself in court, Dwojack, who is originally from Poland and has never held a full UK driving licence, said he would like the opportunity to locate the owner’s of the vehicle so he could repay the damage that had been done to the vehicle.

Dwojak told the court he had picked up all his belongings after he had split up with his partner.

But he said he “fell asleep and crashed the car”.

The defendant said it was “quite a big shock” and described how he had gone to check that his dog was okay,

But as he opened his van to check on the animal’s welfare he said it “ran away”.

He said: “I didn’t think about anything, I just chased after him,”

Dwojak said there were “big fields” in the area but he chased him for “hours and hours” before it started snowing.

The defendant said that by the time he caught his dog he was “freezing”.

He then told how he went to a friends house and “slept for hours” before waking and starting to think about what he had done which is when he called the police, although that was outside the time he should have reported it.

He was given eight penalty points on his licence and banned from driving for a total of six months.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £880, which included £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.