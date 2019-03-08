Search

Advanced search

'She took it the wrong way': Man denies attempted sex attack

PUBLISHED: 14:20 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 26 September 2019

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Police are appealing for a passer-by who helped a woman who was being attacked there to get in touch with them. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Police are appealing for a passer-by who helped a woman who was being attacked there to get in touch with them. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A man accused of grabbing a woman and dragging her away to have sex with her said he had been trying to point her in the right direction as she was lost.

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been on her way to start a new job when she got lost and ended up in Carrow Hill at about 5.25am, on October 13 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard she was grabbed by the man, who told her he wanted to have sex with her and tried to drag her off to a garden or alleyway.

Anesu Nzanga, 37, a medical student, formerly of Bracondale, Norwich, has denied committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and has denied an alternative charge of assault by beating on the same date.

Giving evidence on Thursday (September 26), Nzanga told Andrew Thompson, defending, that he saw the woman walking near his Bracondale home.

He said: "I saw her across the road. She appeared to be looking on her phone and looking for directions.

He added: "I thought she was trying to find her way somewhere."

The defendant said he "crossed the road to assist".

He said he tried to help by explaining to her that she needed to go down Carrow Hill to get to where she needed to but she was not listening.

He said she appeared more focused on her phone.

You may also want to watch:

He said he touched her on her shoulder and then on her wrist to try and "redirect her".

But she "flicked" the defendant and told him to leave her alone.

Earlier he told Mr Thompson he had felt "a bit tipsy" following about eight pints of cider and lager the night before.

After having made it home shortly after 5.20am on October 13 last year he was having a cigarette outside his home when he saw the woman.

He told the jury of seven men and five women he was a "bubbly person" who was quite "tactile"

He said that "physical touching" was part of the way he communicates.

Previously the court has heard that during his police interview Nzanga denied he had attacked the woman or that he had any sexual thoughts in his mind.

He said: "All I did was to try to help, but she took it the wrong way."

Nzanga added: "I never tried to force myself on her."

The trial continues.

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

#AskZimbo - Christoph Zimmermann Q&A

Christoph Zimmermann will answer questions from Norwich City fans in a live Q&A on Thursday afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 East Anglian alternatives to Champagne and prosecco

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists