Man filmed smashing up car in town centre reveals story behind the shocking video

PUBLISHED: 13:40 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 22 May 2019

Footage captured the moment a man smashed the windscreen of a car stopped at traffic lights. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A man claiming to be the person filmed smashing up a car at town centre traffic lights has revealed it was a prank.

The video, uploaded to a public Snapchat profile last Monday, shows a man run up to a car stopped at traffic lights on Station Road in Wymondham and smash the back windscreen multiple times with a spanner.

Concerned viewers contacted Norfolk Police, who launched an investigation into the incident.

Now a car dealer from Wymondham, who wishes to remain anonymous, has come forward claiming the video was filmed as a joke.

The man in his 30s said the car, belonging to him, was on its way to a scrap yard to be recycled when he decided to film himself smashing the back window.

He added: "We did it for a laugh and this has gone too far, the video should never have been put on Facebook. I've received abuse since it went viral even though nobody was harmed and it was intended as a joke for people I know."

The video sparked concern among drivers in Wymondham, who believed they were witnessing a random attack.

Police said they had not been able to identify a victim and were no longer investigating the incident.

