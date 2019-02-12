Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by car on A149

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

A man was subjected to a shocking knife attack after pulling over on a busy road when he was flagged down by what appeared to be a driver in need of help.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was driving a grey VW golf on the A149 in Ormesby when he was flagged down by a Range Rover which was flashing its lights repeatedly.

But when he pulled over into the lay-by, the passenger of the Range Rover approached him and slashed his face with what is believed to be a stanley knife.

The attacker then returned to the Range Rover which drove off.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Tuesday, February 19.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Nathan Tuck at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.