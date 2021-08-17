Man threatened and robbed of chain

Published: 11:57 AM August 17, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Gorleston on Saturday August 14. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man in his 20s who was threatened by two men had a chain he was wearing robbed.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Almond Road when the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was approached by two unknown men wearing dark clothing.

The men threatened the victim before demanding that he hand over his chain.

The victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Charlotte Trett at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/59009/21

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.