Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

29 January, 2019 - 16:23
St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

A teenager was assaulted and robbed of money while using a cash point in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the victim was targeted at about 3.30am on Saturday, January 26 while using a cash machine on St Vedast Street.

The man, who is in his late teens, was approached by two men who demanded money from him.

Police said the victim refused and was assaulted by the men. They took a small amount of cash from him and left the area in the direction of Prince of Wales Road.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, or anyone with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

