Pensioner reverses into his wife in Roy's of Wroxham car park

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan. ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A 75-year-old reversed into his wife in a store car park while trying to get out of a space, a court has heard.

Russell Betts had been at Roy's of Wroxham when, in the car park, he started the engine of his Audi A4 car from the passenger seat as he could not get into the driver's side due to the way another car was parked.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the defendant selected reverse but the car sped back colliding with his wife, knocking her to the ground and resulting in a head injury.

Mel Read, prosecuting, said the car carried on moving back at speed and collided with a parked Renault Clio car causing "considerable" damage.

Betts, of Theobald Road, Norwich, had previously admitted driving without due care and attention on May 1 last year.

He had also admitted another offence of failing to report that accident.

The case had been adjourned until Monday (May 13) to consider disqualification from driving.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said he had been driving for more than 40 years and had never been disqualified.

Mr Taunton said he had got in the passenger side, as could not get in the driver side, and had started the car and put it in gear intending just to "roll back" so he could then drive away normally.

But Mr Taunton said "unfortunately the car shot back" and struck the defendant's wife, who had been "directing him", as she jumped out of the way.

Mr Taunton said the defendant then "took his eyes off" where the car was going because of what happened to his wife and the vehicle hit into another car.

Mr Taunton added: "It was a stupid thing to do".

Betts had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

He was also fined £200, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.