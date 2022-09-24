Breaking

A teenager has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found with apparent stab wounds in west Norfolk in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Lowfield, King's Lynn, shortly after 5.30am on Saturday (September 24) after reports a man in his 30s had received injuries which appeared to be from a stabbing.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 17 year old male has been arrested in connection with this assault and remains in police custody.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting Athena reference 36/74331/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.