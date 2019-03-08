Police continue to investigate serious sex assault at Latitude

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival.

The incident occurred in the red camping area at Henham Park in Suffolk between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Sussex last month in connection with the incident.

The man, who is from Teddington in south-west London, was questioned in police custody and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the man remains 'released under investigation' pending further enquiries.

Specialist trained officers worked with the victim following the incident as officers conducted initial enquiries into the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19.

Alternatively call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.