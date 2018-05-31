Man arrested following police chase released under investigation

Police stop driver in Wymondham area following chase. PIC: Supplied by Graham Moates. Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving following a police chase has been released pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot East Team had attempted to stop a car in Wymondham at around 2.45pm on Friday (April 17).

The car failed to stop and made off through Wymondham town centre before it eventually was stopped in Cavick Road.

Officers seized a small quantity of Class A drugs.

A man, aged in his 50s and from the Great Yarmouth area, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop for officers.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.