Man arrested in Norfolk over murder released under investigation

A man arrested in Norfolk in connection with the murder of a man in London has been released under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a communal area at the rear of a property in Neasden, northwest London on November 25 last year.

The death of the man, who has since been identified as Justin Bello, 38, from Croydon, was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 last year on suspicion of murder.

A Met Police spokesman said he has been released under investigation.

He is one of eight people to have so far been arrested as part of the investigation.

Three others, a 48-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while the other four suspects were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.