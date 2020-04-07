Man arrested after beach gun incident is released under investigation
PUBLISHED: 11:15 07 April 2020
Archant
A man who was arrested after police were called to reports of a gun being brandished on the beach has been released under investigation.
Officers were called to the Claremont Pier area of Lowestoft at 4.20pm on Thursday (April 2).
A man was said to be pointing what was believed to be a BB gun at the sea near to the pier.
A 41-year-old man from Lowestoft was subsequently located and arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and possession of a knife and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, for questioning.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said the man was released under investigation over the firearm incident but had subsequently bee detained under section 3 of the mental health act and transferred into the care of health professionals.
Information to police on 101 quoting reference 37/19368/20.
