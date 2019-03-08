Man is released under investigation following assault on city bus driver

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:06 24 April 2019

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A man who was arrested following an assault on a bus driver has been released under investigation.

Two men had stepped in front of the 44a Sanders Coaches bus which was travelling from Anglia Square onto Edward Street.

The bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, swerved to avoid the men before getting off the bus to speak with them.

The driver was then approached by a third man who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury following the incident which happened at about 4.30pm on Monday, April 1.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on April 4 in connection with the incident and interviewed by police.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man has since been released under investigation while inquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

