Man released on bail after Taverham attack which left man with serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 11:14 03 April 2019

Taverham village sign. PIC: Adrian Judd.

A man arrested following an assault which left another man with serious leg injuries has been released on police bail.

Officers were called to an address in the Taverham Road/Penn Road area around 4.45pm on Sunday, March 31 after concerns were raised for the safety of a man by neighbours.

Police found a man in his 40s with serious injuries to his leg and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called.

A man in his 30s, from the Norwich area, was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said he has since been released on police bail until April 28.

Following the incident Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.

Information to Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019.

