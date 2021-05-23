Man arrested in eight-hour stand off with police on boat released under investigation

Published: 8:25 AM May 23, 2021

Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead. - Credit: Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard Facebook page

A man arrested after making threats which sparked an eight-hour stand-off with police has been released under investigation.

Police were called to a boat at Lime Kiln Quay, Neatishead at 9.15pm on Friday, May 21 following reports a man was making threats.

As a result of information received, specialist officers were deployed to the scene including firearms officers and negotiators.

They remained at the scene for more than eight hours before a man, in his 30s, was arrested shortly before 5.30am on suspicion of public order offences.

He was taken into custody on Saturday (May 22) before later being questioned.

Gina Hopkinson, a Norfolk Police control room inspector, said the man has since been "released under investigation".

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said Cromer and Bacton coastguard rescue teams were deployed to "assist the police" following the incident.

The initial call out was at 10pm on Friday, May 21 but the Cromer coastguard team took over from the Bacton crew at 4.30am on Saturday, according to the Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard's Facebook page.

It stated: "Cromer team paged to takeover from HM Coastguard Bacton at an incident on the Norfolk broads providing safety cover to Norfolk Constabulary".







































