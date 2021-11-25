News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Death of King's Lynn woman not suspicious, police say

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:09 PM November 25, 2021
Thoresby Avenue

Police outside the house on Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, where a woman's body was found on Tuesday - Credit: Chris Bshop

The death of a woman in King’s Lynn which saw a man arrested on suspicion of murder is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a property in Thoresby Avenue, King’s Lynn, on Tuesday, November 23.

Police were called to the address at 8:34am following a report of a concern for safety, and the body of a woman in her 40s was found inside the property.

A man in his 50s was also found at the address in need of medical assistance, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment.

Following enquiries and a Home Office post-mortem examination, detectives were able to conclude that the death, while still unexplained at this stage, is not suspicious in nature.

As a result, the man previously detained on suspicion of murder has been dearrested.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

King's Lynn News

