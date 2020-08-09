Man arrested by police on suspicion of assault in Norfolk coastal village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in Norfolk.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, June 20 June to a property in Snettisham.

It followed reports of an altercation in which three people were believed to have been assaulted.

A man in his 50’s was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

A police spokesman said the man has been released on bail “while enquiries continue”.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call police on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.