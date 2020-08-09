Search

Advanced search

Man arrested by police on suspicion of assault in Norfolk coastal village

PUBLISHED: 18:19 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 09 August 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in Snettisham. Photo: James Bass

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in Snettisham. Photo: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in Norfolk.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, June 20 June to a property in Snettisham.

It followed reports of an altercation in which three people were believed to have been assaulted.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 50’s was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

A police spokesman said the man has been released on bail “while enquiries continue”.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call police on 101.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - water safety warning after death of man in 20s

Emergency services on the scene at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Chelsea defender a loan target

RB Leipzig's Ethan Ampadu (left) in action for RB Leipzig in the Champions League this season. Picture: John Walton/PA Images

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Man charged with 28 sex offences due to appear in court in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY