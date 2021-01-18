Man recovering after suffering serious leg injury in crash

Published: 4:41 PM January 18, 2021

A man in his 30s suffered a serious leg injury after a crash on the A12 at Henstead. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s remains in hospital after a serious crash on the A12.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and an air ambulance rapid response vehicle were called out after the man was involved in a collision with a car on the A12 at Henstead, near Lowestoft about 9.15pm on January 5.

With officers appealing for witnesses following the crash, which involved a male pedestrian and a blue Vauxhall Corsa, the man was taken by ambulance to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment to "a potentially life-changing leg injury."

Now, almost two weeks on from the crash that led to the northbound section of the A12 being closed for over two hours, a police spokesman said: "The casualty remains in hospital following surgery on his leg, with the injury no longer considered life-threatening or life-changing."

Information to the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Martlesham, quoting reference 808/21 on 101, or alternatively email Byron.Hearsum@suffolk.pnn.police.uk