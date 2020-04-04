Search

Man rebailed following attempted robbery at store

PUBLISHED: 09:29 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:41 04 April 2020

A brave shopkeeper scuffled with a would-be robber at The Card Stop convenience store on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Investigations are continuing after a brave shopkeeper in his 70s scuffled with a would-be robber at a convenience store.

A man in his 20s has had his bail period extended after he was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connnection with the late night incident.

The shopkeeper, in his 70s, battled with a hooded man just before The Card Stop convenience store, on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft, closed on February 7.

A man - posing as a customer - had entered the shop at around 10.45pm and asked where he could find a specific card.

The shop owner showed the man where those cards were. But after returning to the counter, he discovered the would-be robber had followed him and was now near the till demanding cash, as he threatened the shopkeeper .

After the incident a police spokesman said: “The owner bravely struggled with the offender, forcing him out of the store onto the street, where the shopkeeper was subsequently assaulted and sustained an eye and hand injury.”

No money was taken in the incident.

After answering bail in connection with the incident last month, a police spokesman said: “A 23-year-old man has been rebailed to return to Great Yarmouth police station on May 7.”

