Man re-arrested over murder of missing 83-year-old Pat Holland

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:36 AM July 31, 2021    Updated: 10:05 AM July 31, 2021
Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man initially arrested for the murder of 83-year-old missing woman Patricia Holland has been taken back into custody.

Police have launched a murder enquiry into the death of the Gorleston woman, first arresting a man in his 40s on July 27 and releasing him on bail.

The same man has been re-arrested this morning in connection with her murder — and taken to to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Patricia Holland in her home.

Patricia Holland in her home. - Credit: Elizabeth Hemmings

Detectives and uniformed officers are still carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

They continue to examine the scene and pursue forensic enquiries, as well as reviewing CCTV footage to establish how she disappeared.

As Ms Holland's family grow increasingly concerned for her welfare, police have since said they believe the "lovely lady" is dead.

In a statement the family said: "Mum is someone who is out and about daily around Gorleston town socialising and trying to help the people she meets and make their lives better.  

Police outside the house of Patricia Holland.

Police continue their watch outside Patricia Holland's house. - Credit: James Weeds

"If anyone has any information, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, then please, please come forward and help us to find our mum and Nanny.”  

Ms Holland, who is known as Pat to her friends, was last seen near her home on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston last Saturday evening at around 9.20pm and is still missing. 

Her family reported concerns for her safety to police when they could not contact her the following day (Sunday July 25). 

Her best friend Elizabeth Hemmings said she was a "very much-loved lady", who was "bouncy, bubbly and just amazing".

The Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her.

Patricia Holland search Lowestoft Road Gorleston

- Credit: Liz Coates

"She, her family and friends, and all involved in searching for her are in our prayers.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road/Poplar Ave/Elmgrove Road/Middleton Road/Victoria Road/A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road should contact police via this online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

You can also contact Det Insp Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft Road Gorleston missing woman

The home of Patricia Holland who is missing from Lowestoft Road, Gorlestonl. - Credit: Liz Coates


