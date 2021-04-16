Police quiz man over murder and three attempted murders

Published: 6:29 PM April 16, 2021

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police will tonight begin questioning a man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew after an alleged argument about motorbike noise.

A murder investigation was launched after 41-year-old Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed in Primrose Crescent.

A man stabbed to death in Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew has been named as 41-year-old Dean Allsop. - Credit: Facebook

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following a disturbance, which happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (April 14), was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he was treated for injuries he sustained.

The suspect, who had been under police guard in hospital, has been brought back to Norfolk today (Friday, April 16) and is set to be questioned over the killing.

He has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he was further arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

A second suspect arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was questioned by detectives at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

While in custody, the 17-year-old male was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.Mr Allsop, a father-of three, who has been described as a "diamond guy" by devastated friends, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Close friends of the murder victim, Ben Elvin, left, and Aidan Athow, in Primrose Crescent. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three other people were injured during the incident, the suspect and two women aged in their 40s and 50s. All suffered knife wounds.

The woman in her 40s has been discharged while the second woman aged in her 50s remains in hospital for treatment.

A Home Office post mortem examination is being held today to establish the cause of death

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "We’re progressing well with our enquiries including the interview of witnesses, scene examination and gathering evidence, which suggests this was an isolated incident involving local neighbours.

"Our investigations continue and uniformed officers will be in the area over the coming days to carry out reassurance patrols.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and officers are continuing with dedicated patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

"Police are exploring the relevance of previous contact concerning a neighbourhood dispute which relates to an incident which happened in 2018.

"As standard procedure in these circumstances, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC)."