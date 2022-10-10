'It was crazy' - Man pursued driver who crashed into traffic and fled scene

A man has described how he pursued another driver who crashed into his car and another vehicle at traffic lights.

Aaron Skinner was in the car with his partner and Staffordshire bull terrier when the vehicle behind was shunted into him by the suspected offender in Diss.

It happened while they were stationary and waiting at traffic lights on Victoria Road just before 8pm on October 9.

It is then believed the driver jumped the red light and fled the scene.

Mr Skinner took it upon himself to follow the driver and used his car to block him in a nearby car park, the Original Factory Shop, on Vince's Road.

The 45-year-old said: "I blocked the entrance so he couldn’t get out but then he started revving his car engine.

"It was really smoky and sounded like it was going to blow up.

"It was crazy. I didn't know what he was going to do.

"Then he went flat out driving in circles around the car park. It stunk of rubber.

"But he eventually hit some railings."

That was when Mr Skinner, and a taxi driver who had also stopped to help, took his keys and pulled the man out of his car, holding him on the ground until police arrived moments later.

Damage was caused to Mr Skinner's bumper and the other car that was waiting at the traffic lights.

He also said that his dog has been left with whiplash and will need vet treatment.

Mr Skinner said: "I only went out to get a kebab.

"It was really scary.

"I feel most sorry for the woman who was behind me, she got the full force of the crash."

A man has been arrested by police for failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.







