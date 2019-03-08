Search

Man 'punched to the ground' during assault near cinema

PUBLISHED: 12:31 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 04 November 2019

The assault happened on London Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A man was punched to the ground during an assault in south Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses to the assault, which happened on London Road South at about 7.45pm on Friday, October 25.

The 20-year-old man was punched by a teenager in the assault that took place near to East Coast cinema.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect was a white male, aged 18, who was about 6ft tall with mousy coloured hair.

"The victim got up and ran away.

"No serious injuries were sustained."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or knows who the suspect was should contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/64949/19.

Alternatively email Mark.graham@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

