Search

Advanced search

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

PUBLISHED: 13:49 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 27 September 2019

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A prisoner charged with poisoning another person by feeding them urine and faeces refused to appear in court in Norwich.

Gary White, 36, who is currently at Chelmsford Prison, was due to appear for a first hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on the morning of Friday, September 27.

The alleged offence took place at Wayland Prison in Griston, near Thetford, on January 4.

You may also want to watch:

The court has set up a video link with White at Chelmsford Prison on October 23.

White is charged with causing to administer poison/ a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy. It is an indictable-only offence, which means it can only be tried at the crown court.

It is alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously administered the poison or other noxious thing to Alistair Spalding with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, contrary to the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Crystal Palace v Norwich City - Krul and Tettey ruled out as injury woes continue for Canaries

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul damaged his lower back in the warm up at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists