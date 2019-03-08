Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

A prisoner charged with poisoning another person by feeding them urine and faeces refused to appear in court in Norwich.

Gary White, 36, who is currently at Chelmsford Prison, was due to appear for a first hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on the morning of Friday, September 27.

The alleged offence took place at Wayland Prison in Griston, near Thetford, on January 4.

The court has set up a video link with White at Chelmsford Prison on October 23.

White is charged with causing to administer poison/ a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy. It is an indictable-only offence, which means it can only be tried at the crown court.

It is alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously administered the poison or other noxious thing to Alistair Spalding with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, contrary to the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.