News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man admits stabbing UEA student near campus

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:06 AM July 8, 2022
Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Emil Lubbat has admitted his guilt after a student was stabbed in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted stabbing a University of East Anglia (UEA) student near the campus.

Emil Lubbat, 21, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent at Norwich Crown Court.

It followed an incident on Bluebell Road, near the university, in the early hours of December 11, 2020, when the student, who was in his 20s, was stabbed in the stomach.

Lubbat, from Richmond, London, had been due to stand trial after he had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But on Thursday (July 7) he entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report. A provisional date of September 6 has been set for Lubbat's sentencing.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The 'golf ball' at Trimingham

Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon