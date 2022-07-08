Emil Lubbat has admitted his guilt after a student was stabbed in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted stabbing a University of East Anglia (UEA) student near the campus.

Emil Lubbat, 21, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent at Norwich Crown Court.

It followed an incident on Bluebell Road, near the university, in the early hours of December 11, 2020, when the student, who was in his 20s, was stabbed in the stomach.

Lubbat, from Richmond, London, had been due to stand trial after he had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But on Thursday (July 7) he entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report. A provisional date of September 6 has been set for Lubbat's sentencing.